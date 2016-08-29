VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers 4 Yeovil Town 1 - Highlights and analysis as Andy Williams hits three

Three is the magic number for Doncaster Rovers.

They made it three successive wins with their triumph over Yeovil Town, a result which took them into the top three of League Two.

And it came with three goals from Andy Williams.

The striker volleyed in from a tight angle after just 34 seconds to get Rovers off to a superb start.

While the physically robust Yeovil side had the better of the first half, they struggled to truly test Marko Marosi.

And Rovers doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half when Tommy Rowe picked out James Coppinger who struck a superb volley from 15 yards into the bottom corner.

Star man: James Coppinger

Yeovil hit back almost immediately when a loss of concentration saw Matty Blair head back towards his own goal where Ryan Hedges lurked before intercepting and firing low under Marosi.

Holding on to the winning margin became easier for Rovers 14 minutes from time when Yeovil centre half Bevis Mugabi was sent off for a second bookable offence after dragging back Williams as he broke clear.

And Williams certainly had the last laugh.

Coppinger waltzed through the Yeovil defence on 82 minutes and cut a pass back to Williams who slotted home from the middle of the box.

And in added time, the striker darted into space to head home Rowe’s cross

THAT FEELING? IT’S MOMENTUM

It seems a long time since Rovers had any momentum of which to speak, particularly any where there was a genuine chance of success coming at the end of it.

While it is far too early to be discussing automatic promotion from League Two, three successive wins have raised hopes and positivity Rovers are on the right track.

And the manner of the latest win backs that up.

Rovers scored four for the first time since February 2015 - which was also the last time they won three games on the spin. And they did that without playing particularly well or being deserving of such a wide margin.

After taking an early lead, they became sloppy and struggled to keep possession for any length of time - something they showed themselves capable of at Cheltenham Town the previous week. It allowed Yeovil to come back into the game and control the first half.

Importantly, and for the first time this season, they took their chances when they came, starting with a goal with less than a minute on the clock.

And while they faced periods of real pressure, they showed excellent defensive resilience once more and restricted Yeovil to only a couple of real chances.

STRIKER WITH A SMILE

There are times when it seems that everything Williams touches turns to goals.

And then there are times which bring only frustration to Williams and supporters, as his obvious qualities in front of goal evade him.

The striker struggles to hide his frustration when things are not going his way. He is a very serious character, self-critical yet quick to defend himself against any criticism from others.

So it is refreshing to see him with a smile on his face and playing in that mould.

How could he not be after netting his first ever hat-trick in senior football.

He had no time for frustration to take over his afternoon as he volleyed home with seconds on the clock.

It was a brilliant finish made even better because of how instinctive it was. Williams can be accused of over-playing and over-thinking. As the ball fell to him, he just lashed it into far corner.

And his two other goals came from a man with freshly-boosted confidence as he peeled away into space and finished with composure and conviction.

The hope now is that Williams will go on a run that will keep Rovers in the top three.

