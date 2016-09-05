South Yorkshire boxer a ‘credit to society’

Steven Hale’s five-year career in boxing ended with a loss, no title...but no regrets either.
The previously-unbeaten lightweight from Conisbrough contested the Central Area title with Harworth’s Josh Morgan in his curtain call appearance at Doncaster Dome.
The 30-year-old lost on points in an epic battle and retired but promoter Stefy Bull said: “He went out on his shield after a true 50-50 contest. Steven is a father of five who works 12 hours a day at power stations and has given his all to this sport. He is a credit to society let alone boxing. He’d had a nine fight unbeaten run but came up against Josh who exceeded all expectations and too the verdict after a barn-stormer.
“Steven was happy because Josh is a nice man - as for me I am very proud of what Steve has achieved.”
Jason Cunningham from Woodlands, Doncaster outpointed journeyman Andy Harris in a tick-over fight aimed at testing an injured elbow. Cunningham, who gets married in three weeks, still needs an op.”
