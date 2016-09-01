Sheffield United: Two arrive and Dominic Calvert-Lewin departs for Everton on a busy day at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United unveiled Northern Ireland’s Daniel Lafferty and fellow defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell before last night’s transfer deadline.

On a frantic day of activity at Bramall Lane, Steelphalt Academy graduate Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Premier League club Everton in a deal potentially worth over £1m while full-back Kieran Wallace was dispatched to Fleetwood Town until the end of the season.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell arrives at Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manager Chris Wilder, who described Calvert-Lewin’s switch as “a really good” piece of business for United and a “fantastic opportunity” for the player himself, confirmed Lafferty and Ebanks-Landell could both make their debuts against Gillingham this weekend. Caolan Lavery, previously of Sheffield Wednesday, is also poised to feature during Sunday’s televised encounter at Priestfield Stadium.

Lafferty, aged 27, arrives on a long-term from Burnley and Wilder said: “We are trying to create genuine competition for places and with Kieran going out, Daniel will challenge Chris Hussey for the left-back role, as will Ethan, with the central defenders. Daniel is a good age and has shown a great appetite to join us.”

Like Lafferty, Ebanks-Landell is scheduled to spend the rest of the League One campaign with United after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wilder, revealing why he recruited the 23-year-old, added: “Ethan is a defender in the mould that we like. He’s a communicator and aggressive and has Championship experience. It has been widely reported that we have been after a right-sided central defender to add competition and Ethan is another who has been on our radar for quite some time.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been signed by Everton. Pic David Klein/Sportimage