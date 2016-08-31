Sheffield United: Dominic Calvert-Lewin joins Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has left Sheffield United to join Premier League club Everton.

Calvert-Lewin, who graduated from the Steelphalt Academy 18 months ago, agreed a four year contract at Goodison Park after passing his medical at Finch Farm.

United will receive an undisclosed seven figure sum from Ronald Koeman’s side after rejecting a previous offer earlier this summer. They have also inserted a sell-on clause into the deal with takes Calvert-Lewin to Liverpool.

The centre-forward will begin training with David Unsworth’s under-23 squad tomorrow morning.

“He’ll be a great acquisition to our very talented group and I think he has the opportunity here now to kick on and play at the very highest level,” Unsworth, the former United defender, said. “He’s joining a massive club and this is an opportunity of a lifetime for him. To go from League One to the Premier League is a massive jump but he certainly has all of the attributes to make that jump, given time, hard work and the desire I know he has.”