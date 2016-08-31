Sheffield United: Burnley’s Daniel Lafferty heads to Bramall Lane

Daniel Lafferty has joined Sheffield United as Chris Wilder continues his overhaul of Bramall Lane’s first team squad.
The Burnley left-back, who has won 13 caps for Northern Ireland, underwent at medical in South Yorkshire this evening.
Lafferty, aged 27, started his career with Celtic before arriving at Turf Moor following spells with Ayr United and Derry City. He has previously represented Oldham Athletic and United’s neighbours Rotherham on loan.
