Sheffield United: Bramall Lane is still the place to be says boss

Sheffield United have received a huge number of approaches from unattached players interested in securing moves to Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder has revealed.

Wilder, the United manager, still hopes to bolster his midfield options despite failing to sign a new winger before last month’s transfer deadline. Although the emergency loan window was recently abolished at FIFA’s behest, legislation still permits United to recruit professionals who found themselves without a club before the window closed on August 31st.

“Lots of people have been in touch,” Wilder said. “But, without wishing to state the obvious, we only want the right ones here. People who are going to improve and supplement what we’ve already got. What this does show, however, is that Sheffield United is still a very attractive football club and somewhere people want to be.”

Together with his assistant Alan Knill and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, Wilder began the process of filtering through the list of potential acquisitions before Sunday’s victory over Gillingham. Further discussions are scheduled to take place before this weekend’s visit to AFC Wimbledon.

“Not everyone is going to be suitable,” Wilder said. “But some of them might be. As always, however, it’s vitally important people come for the right reasons.”

Chris Wilder says that proves Bramall Lane is an attractive destination for players � BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY