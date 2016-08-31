Sheffield United: Blades sign Wolves centre-half as defender departs for Fleetwood Town

Sheffield United have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ethan Ebanks-Landell on loan.

The 23-year-old centre-half became the 11th new player to arrive at Bramall Lane since Chris Wilder’s appointment as manager after talks between the two clubs progressed earlier today.

Ebanks-Landell, a graduate of Molineux’s youth system, has made over 40 league appearances for Walter Zenga’s side and also impressed during two spells with Bury earlier in his career.

Wilder, who unveiled former Sheffield Wednesday centre-forward Caolan Lavery yesterday, admitted he was searching for defensive reinforcements following last night’s Checkatrade Trophy tie with Leicester City.

“We want competition for places,” Wilder said. “Ideally, we want two pushing for every position.

“We are looking at people we’ve identified for some time and we’re confident of getting at least one across the line. But, as ever, there are no guarantees.”

Ethan Ebanks-Landell played against Sheffield United for Bury during loan spell at Gigg Lane � BLADES SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Ebanks-Landell, who stands 6ft 2in tall, made his debut for Wolves during a League Cup tie against Morecambe in 2013. Born in nearby West Bromwich, he impressed Wilder’s predecessor Kevin Blackwell after heading to Gigg Lane on loan before being forced to return due to a financial issue.

Wolves opened negotiations with United when Richard Stearman rejoined them from Fulham this morning.

Meanwhile, Kieran Wallace has joined Fleetwood Town on loan. The full-back, aged 21, moved to South Yorkshire on a free transfer two years ago following a spell at Ilkeston. He is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Highbury.

Kieran Wallace has gone to Fleetwood on loan

