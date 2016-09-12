Sheffield rower Grace Clough has won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games.

The former High Storrs student won the LTA Mixed Coxed Four alongside team mates James Fox, Pam Relph, Dan Brown and cox Olly James on Sunday.

The Team GB boat finished two seconds ahead of the USA who clinched silver from Canada by just 0.29 seconds.

Clough said: "When I started the journey just getting here was the challenge. Now I'm a Paralympic champion. It is more than a dream come true,” according to the Nottingham Post.

The 25-year-old had a shoulder injury at birth which limited her progress despite being a keen footballer and basketball player.

As a teenager Clough played for local women’s football team Socrates as well as captaining Yorkshire in basketball and playing for Sheffield Hatters.

She did not take up rowing until attending a SportsFest event at the English Institute of Sport (EIS) in Sheffield to promote disability sports in 2013.

Clough began training on the High Performance Programme at Nottingham Rowing Club and was soon invited to train full-time with the GB para-rowing squad at Caversham.

In an interview for British Rowing before the Games, Clough said: “One of the best things about rowing I think is just always working on something. Nothing’s ever perfect.”

As part of the LTA Mixed Coxed Four Clough won the World Championships in 2014 and 2015.

LTA stands for legs, trunks and arms. This means the participating athletes all have an impairment that affects their rowing ability but can still row using their legs, trunk and arms.

Clough will soon begin an MA at Oxford University after graduating from the University of Leeds with a first in Sociology.

