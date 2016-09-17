Rotherham United: ‘We have to have more about us,’ says Alan Stubbs after Millers away loss No 4

Angry Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs delivered a damning verdict on his side’s 4-2 Championship defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

The Millers, against a side winless and bottom of the table before the start of the match, fell to their fourth successive loss on the road and are still without an away point on their travels this season.

Stubbs again blamed individual errors for the goals his team conceded.

“You’ve got have a bit more about you than to keep making the same mistakes week in, week out,” he said. “I’m sick of saying the same thing. We’ve got what we’ve got within the dressing room. We need to do better, individually and as a team.”

Rotherham have shipped 14 goals in away defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton, Barnsley and Blackburn and now sit 21st in the table.

They led 1-0 through Danny Ward but were 3-1 down by the 46th minute. Ward’s second goal, on 82 minutes, gave them hope, but Rovers added a fourth in time added on.

“You get yourself in a 1-0 lead and before you know it you’re 2-1 down,” Stubbs added.

“It’s just through players not doing what they’re supposed to do. That’s the frustrating thing about it, because when we do get the ball in and around the box we’ve got players who can hurt teams.

“You look at the goals and we have to do better.”

