Rotherham United: Old Nottingham Forest pals help Dexter Blackstock choose Millers

Striker Dexter Blackstock decided to sign for Rotherham United after taking advice from some of his old teammates.

The 30-year-old frontman joined the Millers on a three-year-deal earlier on Monday, just days after leaving Nottingham Forest and becoming a free agent.

Conversations with three former Forest pals who are now with Rotherham - goalkeeper Lee Camp, centre-half Kelvin Wilson and utility man Greg Halford - persuaded him New York Stadium was the place to be.

“I spoke to all of them,” he revealed. “They had good things to say about the club and the manager (Alan Stubbs). It definitely helped get it over the line, and it will help me settle in having players around who I’ve played with before.”

Blackstock opted for the Championship Millers despite interest from elsewhere. He is now working hard on his fitness and hoping to make the sqaud for Saturday’s home clash with Bristol City.

“There were options at other clubs but they didn’t tick all the boxes,” he revealed. “For the all-round package Rotherham could offer me - we’re not talking in terms of finances, just in terms of the whole package - this was the place I wanted to come to.

“I’ve played only in the Premier League or the Championship so for me to stay in this league was a must.”

The six-footer had been training with Forest but hasn’t played a first-team match this season.

“Match-fitness is a problem so I’ll have to sit down with the manager and the fitness people to gradually build up my fitness,” he said. “But in terms of physical fitness I’m fine. I just need to work on the endurance.”

Rotherham played a behind-closed-doors friendly with Notts County yesterday and drew 1-1 while the reserves lost 1-0 at home to Mansfield.

