Rotherham United: Millers target Reece Burke’s next step

Rotherham United target Reece Burke has revealed he is keen to play Championship football this season.

The teenage centre-half has just signed a four-year deal at top-flight West Ham, but knows he needs to drop down a division to further his football education.

The 19-year-old spent last year on loan at League One Bradford City, playing 36 games and winning the Player of the Year award.

He said: “This season, for me, another loan move may happen.

“I think I’m going to try to do The Championship - the next step - and see how the season goes, hopefully playing Championship football and hopefully getting another load of games under my belt.”

The Millers, who have four points from the opening four games of their second-tier campaign under new boss Alan Stubbs, have enquired about taking the Hammers prospect on a season-long deal.

Adam Armstrong

Burke played in West Ham’s 1-1 draw in a Europa League qualifier at Romanian side Astra Giurgiu last week. although he is unlikely to break into Slaven Bilic’s Premier League starting 11.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town are among the clubs interested in Adam Armstrong, the Newcastle United teenage striker being linked with a move to New York Stadium

Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor watched the England Under-19 international play for the Magpies earlier this week in an U-23 match against West Ham.

Newcastle are keen for Armstrong, 19, to go out on loan to gain Championship experience, but may not consider Town a good option as they don’t want to lend their player to a side who could potentially challenge them for promotion.

The transfer window closes next week and Rotherham, who travel to Barnsley on Saturday for their first derby of the season, are in the market for a centre-forward.

Stubbs has praised centre-half Kelvin Wilson, who gave a goal away on his debut in the EFL Cup defeat against Morecambe, but has improved rapidly in his two matches since, culminating in an assured display in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Brentford.

“The reason why we played him in the Morecambe game was that we needed to get some competitive minutes into him,” the manager said. “Kelvin will be the first to admit he wasn’t sharp enough.

“You can train with the fitness coach during the week, but there is no substitute for playing games of football. It certainly brought him on a bit.

“The game at Brighton will have helped again in terms of match sharpness and against Brentford we saw the benefit. As a player, it takes you a few games to get your eye in. He was much better.”

