Rotherham United: Millers sign Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry

Rotherham United have made their first deadline-day signing by landing teenage centre-half Dael Fry from Middlesbrough on a season-long loan.

The defender, who celebrated his 19th birthday yesterday, made seven Championship appearances for Boro last season and is an England Under-19 international.

He played in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Millers last March at New York Stadium.

Rotherham boss Alan Stubbs has now brought in 12 players since his June appointment and is hoping to add a striker before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

