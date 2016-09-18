Rotherham United: Millers player ratings for the Blackburn Rovers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, gives his verdict on how the Rotherham players performed in away defeat No 4
Rotherham (4-4-1-1)
Lee Camp 7
Not at fault for any of the goals and pulled off some good saves to keep the scoreline down.
Stephen Kelly 5
Back on his favoured side but the right-back looked laboured and Craig Conway troubled him.
Dael Fry 5
A learning experience for the young centre-half given a tough time by Marvin Emnes and Sam Gallagher.
Joe Mattock 6
Handled dangerman Ben Marshall reasonably well although his distribution was off.
Jon Taylor 5
No faulting his effort, but the tricky winger didn’t see enough of the ball to impose himself on the game.
Greg Halford 4
Where was the Greg Halford of the last two games? Deserved to be taken off.
Tom Adeyemi 5
Another player who tried but looked tired after an excellent midweek show against Nottingham Forest.
Scott Allan 3
Utterly anonymous. I can’t remember a single decent contribution before he was substituted.
Izzy Brown 8
Great on the ball and Blackburn couldn’t handle him. Needs less lip to officials, but a huge talent.
Danny Ward 8
Two goals and close to a hat-trick. Four in eight now for an in-form striker working very hard.
Substitutes
Lee Frecklington 7
Added drive and competitiveness when he replaced Halford after 51 minutes. The Millers need him.
Jerry Yates 6
Good workrate and energy when he came on for Scott Allan in the 51st minute.
Will Vaulks
Replaced the wilting Adeyemi after 75 minutes.
Subs not used: Lewis Price, Anthony Forde, Dominic Ball, Joe Newell.
Blackburn (4-4-2): Steele 6; Lowe 6, Hoban 6, Greer 6 (Wharton 82), Williams 6; Marshall 7, Evans 6 (Lenihan 82), Guthrie 6, Conway 7 (Samuelsen 90+2); Gallagher 8, Emnes 9. Subs not used: Raya, Feeney, Byrne, Akpan.
Goals: Conway 23, Emnes 30, Marshall 46, Gallagher 90+2 (Blackburn); Ward 9, 82 (Rotherham).
Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire) 7.
Attendance: 10,699 (734).
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.