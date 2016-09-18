Rotherham United: Millers player ratings for the Blackburn Rovers clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, gives his verdict on how the Rotherham players performed in away defeat No 4

Rotherham (4-4-1-1)

Lee Camp 7

Not at fault for any of the goals and pulled off some good saves to keep the scoreline down.

Stephen Kelly 5

Back on his favoured side but the right-back looked laboured and Craig Conway troubled him.

Dael Fry 5

A learning experience for the young centre-half given a tough time by Marvin Emnes and Sam Gallagher.

Joe Mattock 6

Handled dangerman Ben Marshall reasonably well although his distribution was off.

Jon Taylor 5

No faulting his effort, but the tricky winger didn’t see enough of the ball to impose himself on the game.

Greg Halford 4

Where was the Greg Halford of the last two games? Deserved to be taken off.

Tom Adeyemi 5

Another player who tried but looked tired after an excellent midweek show against Nottingham Forest.

Scott Allan 3

Utterly anonymous. I can’t remember a single decent contribution before he was substituted.

Izzy Brown 8

Great on the ball and Blackburn couldn’t handle him. Needs less lip to officials, but a huge talent.

Danny Ward 8

Two goals and close to a hat-trick. Four in eight now for an in-form striker working very hard.

Substitutes

Lee Frecklington 7

Added drive and competitiveness when he replaced Halford after 51 minutes. The Millers need him.

Jerry Yates 6

Good workrate and energy when he came on for Scott Allan in the 51st minute.

Will Vaulks

Replaced the wilting Adeyemi after 75 minutes.

Subs not used: Lewis Price, Anthony Forde, Dominic Ball, Joe Newell.

Blackburn (4-4-2): Steele 6; Lowe 6, Hoban 6, Greer 6 (Wharton 82), Williams 6; Marshall 7, Evans 6 (Lenihan 82), Guthrie 6, Conway 7 (Samuelsen 90+2); Gallagher 8, Emnes 9. Subs not used: Raya, Feeney, Byrne, Akpan.

Goals: Conway 23, Emnes 30, Marshall 46, Gallagher 90+2 (Blackburn); Ward 9, 82 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire) 7.

Attendance: 10,699 (734).

Click here for more Millers news