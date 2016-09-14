Rotherham United: Millers no-go on ex-West Ham left-back Joey O’Brien

Rotherham United have made no move to sign former Premier League defender Joey O’Brien, manager Alan Stubbs has confirmed.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving West Ham and plays at left-back, the one position where the Millers are still looking to strenghten.

But the ex-Sheffield Wednesday player hasn’t been a target.

“He’s a name that was given to us before the transfer deadline (August 31). It was something we never really progressed,” Stubbs said.

“I have a budget and we have to make the most of what that budget is. Right now, I’m happy with the squad I’ve got.”

Rotherham, who are at home to Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight, have been using right-back Stephen Kelly on the left, with last season’s regular left-back, Joe Mattock, dropped to the bench.

Stubbs revealed: “The only area where I’d, potentially, look to make a signing is at left-back as we have only Joe Mattock as a natural left-back.

“Left-backs were difficult to bring in during the transfer window, never mind after the window. It’s looking unlikely right now unless something comes from the foreign market.”

Meanwhile, Stubbs plans to talk to Dexter Blackstock before deciding whether to include his new striker in his squad for the Forest clash.

Blackstock has been working on his fitness since arriving at New York as a free agent nine days ago, having done little work for around three weeks before that as he negotiated his release from this evening’s opponents.

“He’s getting much fitter. He’s doing really well,” Stubbs said. “He’s actually surprised us with the workload he is getting through in training, which is a good sign. He’s getting closer.

“We’ll speak to the fitness coach (Paul Warne) and Dex to see where he feels he’s at.

“If not Wednesday, there’s a good chance he’ll be involved in the squad on Saturday (Blackburn away). He’s trained with the group for the last five or six days.”

