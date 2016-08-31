Rotherham United: Millers midfielder Richie Smallwood joins Scunthorpe United

Rotherham United have allowed midfield man Richie Smallwood to move out on loan to League One Scunthorpe United.

The 25-year-old has been a key man for the Championship Millers for the last two seasons, but has failed to win over new manager Alan Stubbs and has joined the Iron until the end of the season.

Since arriving at Rotherham on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough in August 2014, Smallwood has made 91 appearances.

He played in more matches last season, 45, than any other Millers player and was Player of the Year in 2014/15 - the club’s first season back in the second tier.

He was also one of the heroes of the League One Play-off Final success at Wembley over Leyton Orient when he scored in a penalty shootout when he was on loan from Boro.

Under Stubbs, he was on the bench for the opening-day draw with Wolves and then started against Morecambe, in the EFL Cup, Aston Villa and Brighton.

But he lost his place to new signing Tom Adeyemi for the 1-0 home win over Brentford and was an unused substitute last Saturday in the 4-0 derby defeat at Oakwell.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to get some games,” Smallwood said.

“Hopefully I can help the team push on, stay high in the league table and go for promotion. It’s been a tough start. I’ve played at Aston Villa and Brighton for Rotherham so far, along with a couple of substitute appearances.

“It’s about getting more game-time and I’m looking forward to getting started and keeping the wins ticking over.

“I’m a central midfielder and a little bit more defensive than attacking.

“I like to do the dirty work, pass the ball and supply the quality to the more advanced players who will get the goals and the assists. If I can feed them, that’s my job done.”

There was interest in him from a Scottish Premier League club, but the player opted for the Iron.

Smallwood’s qualities as a defensive midfielder aren’t in question, However, Stubbs has been keen to develop an attacking, passing style since his June appointment and believes other players fit his blueprint better.

