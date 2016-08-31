Rotherham United: Final day of dealing as Alan Stubbs says he’s right man for Millers

Boss Alan Stubbs is certain he can turn round Rotherham United’s fortunes as the clock ticks down on his summer squad rebuilding.

The Millers manager has only until tonight to bring in new players and let others leave and plans to be a busy man before the 11pm close of the transfer window.

He has already made 11 signings since his June appointment, but the need for reinforcements intensified with last Saturday’s 4-0 derby-day embarrassment against Barnsley which left his side in the Championship’s bottom three.

“If I wasn’t confident, I wouldn’t be stood here,” the 44-year-old said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Stubbs is hoping to finally land a striker as well as other targets today, while he also expects there to be departures from New York Stadium.

Defeat at the hands of the Reds was Rotherham’s fourth loss in five league matches, and their three away games in August have brought 3-0 setbacks at Aston Villa and Brighton followed by the disappointment at Oakwell.

The boss is demanding a reaction from his players to events last weekend when the Millers were overrun in the second half and conceded four goals in 37 minutes.

“It’s what we do about it,” he said. “If we want to accept it, then we are in the wrong place. If we want to do something about it, then great.

“We need to see a different side to them. In order to move forward, there has to be a response.”

Under new rules, there will be no emergency loan window this season, so today is the final chance until January for recruiting anyone other than free agents.

Rotherham defender and stand-in captain Stephen Kelly accepts that the derby performance has put a question mark against some of his teammates.

“I can understand the manager wanting to bring in more players,” the full-back said. “He’s going to want to have players he feels will fit into his system and the way he wants to be playing. It’s going to be his decision.

“Everybody is fighting for a place and everyone is trying to perform to a level that keeps them in the team.

“It’s the same for every team in the country. They’re looking to strengthen and make improvements, and we’re no different.”

One target who won’t be coming to the Millers is 19-year-old West Ham centre-half Reece Burke, who has opted for a loan move to Wigan Athletic, while Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong, also 19, has joined Barnsley until January. Rotherham were linked with the England Under-19 international, but Stubbs always denied any interest,

Former Millers centre-forward Leon Best, who helped the club escape relegation last year, has joined Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

