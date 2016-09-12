Rotherham United: Boss Alan Stubbs’ message for booing Millers fans

Boss Alan Stubbs has responded to Rotherham United supporters who booed at New York Stadium by telling them: “Bring it on.”

Fans voiced their anger after a Championship clash which saw the Millers take a two-goal lead against Bristol City only to concede twice in the last 16 minutes to be held to a draw.

Stubbs hit back: “You can criticise me all you like. Criticise me, but not the players. I’ll take that. I’ve told you, I’ve got big shoulders.

“I’ll take all the criticism that comes. It doesn’t affect me. Bring it on.”

A point lifted Rotherham out of the bottom three, but Stubbs added: The players are disappointed and rightly so. We want to win all our homes games.

“You train all week to win games of football. I’d be more disappointed if they weren’t disappointed. I’ve got a bunch of players in that dressing room who care. It’s good to see.

“We’ll go again. We won’t be hiding.”

Rotherham followers felt their side sat back too much after going 2-0 up and invited pressure from the Robins.

The Millers lost Jon Taylor to a knee injury and Izzy Brown to cramp during the match, but hope to have both players available for Wednesday’s home clash against Nottingham Forest.

“Tayls got a bang on his knee in the first half. He couldn’t feel his knee,” the manager revealed. “Izzy was cramping up in his hamstring.

“I think Izzy’s got a good chance. We’ll just have to see how Tayls is. There’s a good possibility they’ll be fit.”

Skipper Lee Frecklington was expected to be in last Saturday’s squad after a calf injury, but Rotherham erred on the side of caution with him and fellow midfielder Tom Adeyemi who is back in training after a thigh problem.

“We have to listen to the players and whether they think they’re ready or not,” Stubbs said.

“When we spoke about it, we felt a day or two of more training would be of more benefit. We want these players for the whole of the season. If we do rush them, that could have a negative affect. We’ve had to take more of a calculated approach and take the risk out of it.

“I’m very confident that Tom will be fit for Wednesday and Frecks will be available as well.”