Rotherham United: Arrivals and exits as Stubbs responds to Millers’ derby despair

Boss Alan Stubbs plans to use the last few days of the transfer window to reinforce his squad and shed under-performing players as derby-day humiliation increased the urgency of his Rotherham United rebuilding.

The Millers are in the Championship bottom three as they head into the international break on the back of a 4-0 hammering at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Saturday.

Alan Stubbs with Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

Rotherham were destroyed in a 37-minute second-half blitz, leaving Stubbs to cast doubt on his players, including those he has brought to the club since his June appointment.

“We could have done better than we did. There is no substitute for hard work,” he said after the Oakwell rout.

The manager has said for several weeks he wants some players to head out to free up room for more arrivals and made it clear this weekend that some of Saturday’s squad aren’t safe.

The deadline for signings is 11pm on Wednesday, and Stubbs said on Saturday night: “We have got four days to bring people in. It has always been a big window. We have had a big turnaround and it doesn’t happen overnight.

“But if they are not prepared to work hard, then we will have players out and we will bring players in.

“The only positive is that I can bring players in before Wednesday. Nothing else.”