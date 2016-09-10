Rotherham United: Alan Stubbs’ frustration over Millers’ missed chance

Manager Alan Stubbs rued a spurned opportunity by Danny Ward as Rotherham United surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bristol City.

With the Millers already leading 2-0 through Izzy Brown and an own goal, striker Ward hit his 67th-minute shot over the bar with only the goalkeeper to beat, and the Robins then fought back to earn a point in the Championship clash at New York Stadium.

Celebrations as the Millers go 2-0 ahead

“We’re 2-0 up and have a good chance to make it three, and that’s the difference,” Stubbs said. “At 3-0, you go on and win the game.”

The boss brought on Will Vaulks to stiffen Rotherham’s defence, but the midfielder committed the 74th-minute infringement which led to Tammy Abraham’s goal, and the Robins equalised seven minutes later through Bobby Reid.

“We give a silly foul away that’s given them the chance to put in another quality ball and they’ve managed to get themselves back in the game,” Stubbs added. “They’ve had us penned in.”

Winger Jon Taylor came off with a knee injury at half-time and Brown was later withdrawn with cramp.

“The injuries and the substitutions we have had to make haven’t helped us,” Stubbs said.

“We had to take Izzy off because he was cramping up in his hamstring, which was unfortunate as he was having an effect on the game.

“Tayls coming off at half-time takes away the outlet of his pace which stretches the pitch.”

Click here for more Millers news