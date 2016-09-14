Rotherham Titans coach happy with the depth of his squad

Rotherham Titans’ coach Justin Burnell has praised the depth of his squad and its quality as he prepares for the Championship club’s third league game of the new season against London Scottish at home on Saturday.

“Just as I made some changes for the Doncaster game, I’ll also make a few for the Scottish match. When you have such a good squad, you’ve got to use the players at your disposal” he said.

Burnell is confident his pack will turn in another highly competitive and physical performance as was seen in the opening league games against London Welsh and Doncaster Knights. He will also be aware Rotherham can expect that Scottish will be keen to recover from a poor start to the Championship campaign.

Coached by the former Scotland centre Sean Lineen, the Richmond club recruited Ben Rath from Rotherham in the summer.

Winger Rath never established himself at Clifton Lane, so it was not surprising that he left for the opportunity of playing regularly. At the weekend, Rath played at full back for Scottish and one of the talking points will be whether he will face his old club.

While Scottish are struggling, they cannot be underestimated and in fly half Peter Lydon they have one of the league’s most accurate goal kickers, so Rotherham need to play with the same discipline they showed at Doncaster in the second half.

Meanwhile, two of Burnell’s new players, forwards Darren Oliver, who joined from the RAF, and Tom MacDonald(ex-Hartpury College), have been sent on-loan to National One club Hull Ionians whose pack is being assisted and advised by Steve Salvin, the Titans’ forwards coach.