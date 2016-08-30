Rotherham Titans’ 55-5 friendly win perfect build up for big kick-off

Rotherham Titans, their confidence boosted by a 55-5 weekend victory at National One club Hull Ionians, return to training tomorrow as they begin their preparations for the first Championship game of the new league season against London Welsh at Clifton Lane on Sunday.

Rotherham scored nine tries-five by forwards Joe Rees, Joe Graham, James Tyas, Jack Ramshaw and James Sanderson and four from backs Will Goodwin, Ben Foley, his brother Charlie and Tom Hudson.

“We had to work hard for everything we got,” said forwards’ coach Steve Salvin.

“We saw a lot of ball as a team and in a good, all round performance one or two individuals stood out. I thought prop Toby Williams was exceptional and centre Jack Hayes smashed his way through people and was physical in his defence.

“Number eight Buster Lawrence, who we rate highly, did OK.He’s a good player and has experience of playing in the Championship with Moseley.

“We dominated the scrums and line outs and we got the workout we wanted. Scrum half George Tresidder did well, too. He has a sharp service and he communicates positively during a game. He’s been impressive since he joined us from Leicester Tigers.

“On Sunday’ we’ll have to be on our mettle up front because Welsh have a big, physical pack of forwards and threats across the field.

“There’s genuine competition for places in all positions and it’s going to take three or four games until players establish themselves,” added Salvin.

Forward Tom Calladine is expected to be out for six weeks with a broken hand, several players, who didn’t take part at Hull Ionians because of minor injuries, should be available to face London Welsh.

Salvin said injuries to centre Will Owen and forwards Ollie Curry, Ian Williams and Danny Herriott were not too serious.