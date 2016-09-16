Richmond v Doncaster Knights: Griffiths set to rotate squad for London trip

Doncaster Knights will renew old rivalries when taking on promoted Richmond at the Athletic Ground tomorrow.

The two teams last met in National One three seasons ago when Knights completed a double over the Londoners on their way to winning promotion back to the second tier of English rugby at the first attempt.

Despite being promoted Richmond have remained a part-time club - though that hasn’t affected their recruitment.

Centre Andy Bulumakau will come into contention for a place in the Knights squad for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

The Welshman said earlier in the week that he was likely several changes to the side which beat Rotherham.

“I’m not going to disrespect Richmond and say that we are only making changes because we are playing them,” said Griffiths.

“The truth is with the squad we’ve got there is little to choose between the players in certain positions.

“I don’t want to keep players on the bench for weeks on end and not playing.

“I had the confidence not to change a losing team (after losing against London Irish) so I’ve got to have the confidence to change a winning team during the season.

“We’ve got to make sure everyone is ready to go whenever we need them.”

Ex-Knights lock Tyler Hotson is likely to line up for Richmond against his former club.

Griffiths says he’s not reading too much into the fact that Richmond have lost both of their opening games given the quality of the opposition.

“They’ve had a tough start playing the relegated club and the team which finished second last season in their opening two games but the Championship is a tough league,” he said.