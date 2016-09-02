Rain and bad light halt Yorkshire charge at Hampshire

Yorkshire could only manage 19 overs of action as rain and then bad light truncated day three of their Specsavers County Championship match against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Adam Lyth scored his third half century of the season in a stunted morning session.

He reached the milestone in 100 balls as he steadily built up the lead of the title-challenging visitors along with Gary Ballance.

Former England opener Lyth was the only wicket to fall on the day when he edged a pacy Brad Wheal good length ball to Sean Ervine at first slip.

Ballance proved to selectors why he should retain his middle-order international position with a fluent 46 not out.

But rain came down to bring lunch before just 2.5 overs were bowled in the afternoon as bad light prevented any more action.

Ballance and Andrew Gale put on an unbeaten 41-run stand as the Yorkshire lead moves to 203 going into the final day.

Yorkshire captain Gale said: “We will try to accelerate the game forward to get a result.

“The forecast is not great but we will see where we are at.

“The light wasn’t great we are surprised we played as much as we did.

“When me and Gary were out there it was dark but we wanted to try and stay out there.

“It didn’t feel dangerous though.

“We can only do what is in front of us, but we will keep an eye on what is happening elsewhere.

“We will try to win the game no matter but we won’t throw the game away and take risks.”