QUIZ: Celtic, Barcelona, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday - test your football knowledge

editorial image
0
Have your say

That was the week that was with home clubs' Euro clashes - including Barca's goal fest against Celtic captured here - competing for our attention with Manchester derby.

Now, with Sheffield sides set to compete in packed programme of weekend fixtures, here's 11 posers to test your topical knowledge of the beautiful game. See how you fare and watch this space for more chances to get quizzical.

Back to the top of the page