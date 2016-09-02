No looking back, says Cedric Evina ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ return to Crewe

A return trip to Crewe, so soon after the last visit, is probably not what Cedric Evina would have preferred.

But the 24-year-old insists no one at Doncaster Rovers is looking back.

Rovers’ bid to remain in League One reached the end of the line at the Alexandra Stadium four months ago when the hosts came from behind to win 3-1, with a costly mistake from Evina proving to be the turning point in the game.

However, the Cameroonian defender has put that incident, and last season in general, completely out of his mind as Doncaster return to Crewe looking to build on four straight wins in all competitions.

“It happened last season. It’s a mistake that happened last year,” said Evina.

“I’ve had to get over it like a few of the other boys have had to get over different things that happened last year.

“It’s a fresh season.

“I can’t be going into the game on Saturday thinking about what happened last season, because otherwise it will hold you back and you’re more prone to making other mistakes if you’re thinking about mistakes you’ve made before.”

He added: “We’re not thinking about last season, we’re just thinking about Saturday and going there and getting three points.

“We’re not really going on about what happened last year. It’s a new season and we’ve got one aim and that’s to win on Saturday.”

After starting the season on the bench, Evina has worked his way into the team on the back of not just the injuries that have plagued Rovers’ defensive ranks but also some assured displays at left back.

Centre back Joe Wright has chosen to stay with Doncaster this weekend despite his Wales Under-21s call-up.

And Evina says a settled back four has helped Rovers ship just one goal in their last four games.

“We’ve been working hard defensively and offensively. It’s good to have that defensive base,” he said.

“The last few games we’ve managed to have a settled back four, which always helps. We just want to keep that momentum going.

“We believe in what we’re doing and when you do that things seem to happen for you.”