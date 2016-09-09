Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers: Rovers ‘in a good place’ ahead of trip to Globe Arena

Doncaster Rovers might be heading to high flying Morecambe this weekend on the back of a somewhat gut-wrenching defeat at Crewe.

But Darren Ferguson’s men won’t be lacking anything in confidence against the second-placed Shrimps.

A four-game winning run may have hit the buffers against the Railwaymen last weekend, but the feeling inside the Rovers camp is very much that things are starting to come together quite nicely.

“I think we’re getting there. I think we’ve seen improvement,” said Ferguson.

“We’ve sustained performances for longer.

“At Crewe it was a longer period of time where we dominated the game.

“Winning is what gives you that confidence, but when I spoke to the lads on Monday I didn’t need to pick them up, they knew they’d played well.

“We just have to improve in certain areas and perhaps a get a bit more of a rub of the green and luck you need to win games.

“The club in general is in a good place at the moment. There’s a good feel about it.”

In two out of three away games this term Rovers have equalised late on only to then end up losing the game.

So if it’s 1-1 with five minutes to go on Saturday, would Ferguson take a point?

“No,” he said.

“I play to win every game.

“We’re more than capable, if we equalise, of going on to win a game.

“I don’t want to feel that we’re a team that once we equalise we’re going to go on and lose every game.

“We just need to concentrate more and make better decisions.

“I think it can be difficult to put the reins on players and all of a sudden say ‘let’s take a point’.

“Once you’ve got control of a game, and an ascendency, it’s difficult just to say ‘woah there’.

“What happened at Crewe and what happened at Accrington you don’t want to happen again. Will it happen again? Possibly. Will we equalise and go on and win a game? I think so.”

Frazer Richardson took a knock on his debut at Crewe and is rated as doubtful for tomorrow’s game - joining a long list of Rovers defenders in the treatment room.

Matty Blair could fill in at right back, with Riccardo Calder and Harry Middleton pushing hard for a staring spot in midfield.

Or Ferguson may recall Tyler Garratt who returned to training yesterday after recovering from an ankle problem.