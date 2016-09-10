James Coppinger scored on his 500th appearance for the club as Doncaster Rovers turned on the style at the Globe Arena.

Coppinger put the gloss on a superb team display by drilling home from outside the area in the closing stages.

John Marquis (2), Andy Butler and Matty Blair also found the net as Rovers ran riot against a side that went into the game second in the table.

There were fantastic scenes at the final whistle when Rovers' players lifted man of the moment Coppinger upon their shoulders and celebrated an eye-catching win in front of the travelling fans.

Rovers started like a train and led after just four minutes when Coppinger's corner was flicked into the path of Butler who tapped home from point-blank range.

The hosts simply could not live with Doncaster's passing and pressing, and Marquis deservedly doubled the lead on 17 minutes when he rounded off a superb team move with a simple finish.

Darren Ferguson's men might have been out of sight had Marquis converted Williams' cross instead of prodding just wide.

However, Morecambe crept back into the game and a lapse in concentration allowed the Shrimps to halve the deficit just before the break.

Marko Marosi made a meal of what seemed like a straightforward clearance and the next phase of play ended with Cole Stockton swivelling to fire home from the edge of the box - beating Marosi at his near post.

Rovers began the second period on top and went close to a third when Butler saw an effort blocked on the line and then flicked a header just over the bar.

But the visitors did extend their lead on 66 minutes when Coppinger's effort came back off the post and Marquis was in the right place at the right time to knock home the rebound.

Blair, operating at right back, then scored a brilliant fourth when he weaved his way into the box and poked a shot, past Barry Roche.

And, with Rovers dominant and hungry for more, Coppinger provided the perfect finish when he found space and drilled home from 20 yards.

Alex Whitmore epitomised Morecambe's frustration when he was red-carded for a reckless challenge on Coppinger, who was then brought off to a standing ovation from all four sides of the ground.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield (Molyneux 62), Kenyon, Edwards, Barkhuizen, Ellison, Conlan (Jennings 62), Whitmore, Rose, Dunn (Massanka 79), Stockton. Subs not used: Nizic, McGowan, Mullin, Fleming..

Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Middleton (Calder 59), Coppinger (Beestin 86), Rowe, Williams (Mandeville 83), Marquis. Subs not used: Etheridge, Fielding, Garratt, Longbottom.

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire)