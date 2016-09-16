Matty Blair: “If we turn up on the day, there’s no team in this league that will deal with us”

Matty Blair says if Doncaster Rovers play to their full potential, no other team in League Two will be able to handle them.

The 27-year-old is brimming with confidence after scoring a brilliant solo goal from right back in the 5-1 win at Morecambe last weekend.

And, ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Newport County to the Keepmoat Stadium, Blair gave a very clear insight into the belief and mentality within the Rovers dressing room.

“Confidence has been good from the start,” said the versatile summer signing.

“Even though we lost at Crewe a couple of weeks ago we were going into the Morecambe game still high on confidence.

“We know what we can do. We know what we’re all about.

“If we turn up on the day, there’s no team in this league that will deal with us - and Morecambe got that last week.”

Given last season’s torrid relegation from League One, it’s a fair question to ask where such inner confidence comes from?

Blair said: “It comes from the staff, from the top down, it comes from the fans, and it comes from ourselves, from the group of lads that we’ve got.

“We’ve got a group that want to encourage and help each other.

“It’s not a case if you give the ball away you get eight or nine people shouting at you.

“If you give the ball away, but you’re doing the right things, people will encourage that.”

Blair’s versatility has been a blessing for Rovers in light of their early-season injury problems.

And the former Mansfield and York City man insists he is happy to fill in where required.

“I’m always learning and I feel like I’ve learned a lot under the gaffer and Gavin Strachan during the short time I’ve been here so far about different roles and different positions,” he said.

“I’m just opening my options up and hoping I can do a good enough job to keep myself in the team, whether that be midfield, right wing, right back or wing back.

“Wherever I play I’ll try my best and that’s all I can do.

“I like to think I’m a versatile player and I’ll play wherever I’m needed to play.

“The gaffer gives me great confidence in playing me at right back and thinking I’m good enough to play there and do the job he wants me to do - as well as central midfield, right wing, up front, wherever.”