Kell Brook: from personal nightmare to a dream boxing challenge

Sheffield's Kell Brook has always wanted to embrace the challenge of fighting the world's best boxers.

In six days time, that wish becomes true when the IBF world welterweight champion takes on middleweight war-lord Gennady Golovkin.

Sheffield champ Brook

It will be a career-defining moment for the Ecclesall family man.

But two years ago today, it was all a very different outlook for Broo,

On this day in 2014 he was taken to hospital in Tenerife after being stabbed in the leg while on holiday.

He lost an enormous amount of blood and was lucky to have survived.

He bounced back from the traumatic experience and could now amaze the sporting world by handing out a first ever defeat to pound for pound genius GGG.

