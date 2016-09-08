Kell Brook - as you may never have seen him before

On Paul Howard’s desk at Parkwood Academy is a picture of their most famous ex pupil - Kell Brook.

Paul, now 65, was the Sheffield boxer’s deputy headmaster when it was Herries School and fondly remembers his pupil’s dedication...to sport.

“What was really good about him was his dedication” he said.

“He had to show a discipline at a time when perhaps it wasn’t perhaps easy and we use that model to show others what can be achieved if they stick at something.”

Mr Howard, who has been at the school since 1994, says the Brook family, including Kell, who takes on feared, undisputed middleweight champion of the world Gennady Golovkin on Saturday, remain in contact with the school.

“There are people from here going to London to support him” he said.

Johnny Nelson gets a whack from a 14 years old Kell Brook to clebrate the youngster becoming the Yorks and Humberside Schoolboy Champion.

“We expect him to win, it would be great for this area. In some ways he can’t lose, as nobody expects him to win. I’ll text him when he wins...or I’ll kick him all round Shirecliffe if he loses!”

Asked about the standard of Brook’s mathematics when he was at his school desk, Mr Howard, now a community liaison manager at Parkwood, said: “I’m afraid that’s a sort of what goes on tour, stays on tour answer there!”

*Family say Brook’s earliest sparring partner at his Shirecliffe home was a ‘Monster Munch Teddy Bear,’ aged three.

He joined the Ingle gym at nine. And at 12 he was telling visitors to the gym he’d be world champion - a title he won two years ago at welterweight.

Kell Brook, perfecting the stoney face

It’s all a far cry from challenging ring warlord Golovkin tonight - but don’t underestimate the fighter forged from Sheffield steel.

Ffrom the Ingle stable frm left... Junior Witter, Amer Khan and Kell Brook

Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook, and Commonwealth Games diver Tony Ally