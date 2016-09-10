James Coppinger: ‘I just love playing football, I don’t so much love the industry’

Evergreen James Coppinger says his unadulterated love of football is the key to his vitality.

The 35-year-old is due to make his 500th appearance for Doncaster Rovers at Morecambe today.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson went on record this week saying Coppinger could play on for “three of four more years”.

Still one of the fittest players in the Rovers camp, Coppinger is convinced his longevity can be put down to his passion for the game.

Asked by The Star for the secret to his age-defying exploits, Coppinger replied: “There’s various recovery things - like the ice baths - but everyone is different.

“I don’t think it’s anything specific. Genetically, maybe I’m always on the move. I can’t go home and sit still. I don’t go home and sit on the sofa.

“Even before I had kids I had to keep myself occupied with whatever it was.

“I think enjoyment is the biggest thing.

“For me, the fact that I actually love playing football.

“I wake up every day at 7am and travel in and I love playing football. I love training. I love playing games.

“I’ll go home after training and play football in the garden with the kids. I just love playing football.

“I don’t so much love the industry. It’s not something I’ve ever enjoyed being part of. But I love playing football and I always have done ever since I was a kid.

“I think when you have a ball, and people want to play, it sort of transforms you into a different sort of mindset.”