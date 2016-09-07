Injury update: Doncaster Rovers trio closing in on return

Darren Ferguson hopes to have at least three more bodies to call upon when Doncaster Rovers travel to Luton Town later this month.

The Scot says experienced pair Mathieu Baudry and Gary McSheffrey should be fit enough to feature against the early League Two leaders on September 24.

Young defender Tyler Garratt is also set to resume full training tomorrow.

“Baudry’s looking at a mini pre-season now and he’s started this week. We expect him to be fit for Luton,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Garratt will train on Thursday so that’s good news.

“Alcock has had the all-clear so he will start running.

“McSheffrey is training on Monday.

“We’re getting there. Touch wood, I fully expect Baudry, Garratt and McSheffrey to be fit for Luton.”

On McSheffrey he added: “There was a thickening of the muscle around his knee but the surgeon’s told him the scan’s shown it’s healed perfectly.

“He’ll have one more injection today [Tuesday], five days of absolutely nothing and then train.”

Midfielder Paul Keegan, who has not featured since March, is set to return to full training next week but will not be rushed back into action.

“He is doing a lot of running this week but I’ve got to go easy with Keegs because he’s had a lot of different injuries,” said Ferguson.

“I think he’ll be looking at the middle of next week [to return to full training].

“I’ll be quite patient with Keegs, although he won’t want to be.

I’ll have to be, and the medical team have to be patient with him too. We don’t want another breakdown with him.”