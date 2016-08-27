HAVE YOUR SAY: Who was your man of match from Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Yeovil Town?

Doncaster Rovers picked up their third consecutive victory as they eased past Yeovil Town.

But who was your man of the match?

Hat trick hero Andy Williams will be a main contender but how about the evergreen James Coppinger?

Make your choice in the poll below.

