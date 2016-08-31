FOOTBALL RUMOURS: United deadline day deal? Anger over Schweinsteiger, Luiz Chelsea return? Eagles and Cherries chase England star

Anything could happen today with the summer transfer window closing tonight.

Premier League clubs have already broken all known spending records for this summer’s transfer window with 12 clubs setting new transfer records for single deals, benefiting from the new £5.1bn television deal.

Arsenal’s £52m double signing of Lucas Perez and Shkodran Mustafi pushed top-flight summer transfer window spending close to the £1bn mark.

It has already surpassed the previous high of £870m set last year.

Here are the rumours floating around on deadline day . . . .

Monaco defender Fabinho could be a ‘left field’ arrival at Manchester United on deadline day, according to the M.E.N.’s Stuart Mathieson. “He’s one I wouldn’t rule out at all,” Stuart said at the M.E.N.’s live football event in Manchester on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old was interesting United a year ago but a move for the right-back failed to materialise. Despite Louis van Gaal’s departure, reports have suggested Fabinho could still move to Manchester.

Jose Mourinho is furious with Bastian Schweinsteiger over the German’s refusal to leave Manchester United, according to reports. The midfielder has been told he won’t be part of Mourinho’s plans this season. But Schweinsteiger is happy to see out the remaining two years of his contract even if it means not playing. Reports earlier today claimed Sporting Lisbon had made an offer to bring him to Portugal. (Daily Express).

Chelsea have made a surprise £32million move to bring David Luiz back to Stamford Bridge. The Brazil defender left for Paris Saint-Germain in June 2014 for £50million, a world record fee for a defender, but is ready to return to west London. (Daily Mail).

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to join Crystal Palace or Bournemouth for the rest of the season so he can play regular first-team football. The 24-year-old met Palace manager Alan Pardew and Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe for talks on Tuesday. He played six times for England over the summer - including three games at Euro 2016 - but was not named in Sam Allardyce’s first squad this week. (BBC Sport).

Tottenham have made a bid for Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko, according to Sky sources. The 27-year-old attacking-midfielder has wanted to leave the Magpies all summer after a successful Euro 2016 campaign with France. It is understood the offer is £16m, but Newcastle have reportedly been asking for as much as £30m for the player in recent weeks. (Sky Sports).

Real Madrid star Isco wants a move to Tottenham, according to reports. It’s suggested north London is the midfielder’s preferred destination if he’s forced to leave the La Liga giants. A reporter at Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito of Mega said: “Isco’s situation at Real Madrid cannot continue. If he left his first choice would be to Tottenham.” (Daily Star).

Burnley are poised to seal a deal worth in excess of £10million for Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick. The transfer would represent a club record fee for Burnley, topping the £8m cost of bringing Steven Defour to the club. Hendrick, the Republic of Ireland international, impressed for his country at Euro 2016 and Sean Dyche has been in pursuit all summer, originally opening with a £3m offer. (Daily Mail).

