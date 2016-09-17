Doncater Knights will not take Richmond lightly - List

Stand-in skipper Richard List is confident that Doncaster Knights can post a second successive win against promoted Richmond at the Athletic Ground today.

But he says they will not be treating the London club, who have lost both opening games, lightly.

“The Championship is a tough league and if you aren’t on the money in any game then you risk getting beat whoever you are playing,” he said.

“They signed second-rower Tyler Hotson, who was part of our squad last season, so they’ll have a bit of insider knowledge.

“Richmond are at home and every side knows that they have to try and win as many home games as possible and they are no different so they’ll be up for it on Saturday.

“We were beaten play-off finalists last season and everyone will be looking to beat us this season so we know we’ve got to raise our game even more.”

List says Saturday’s derby win over Rotherham Titans at Castle Park has served to lift spirits following the defeat against the Exiles.

“It was good to get out of the blocks and pick up some points after drawing a blank against London Irish,” he said.

“Parts of our game were still a bit rusty on Saturday and it always takes a bit of time for new players to settle in. But we are getting there and, as I say, we’ll go down there in a confident mood and hopefully come away with a win.”