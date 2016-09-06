Doncaster Rovers: ‘We should’ve taken a point at Crewe’ - Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says Doncaster Rovers might have to curb their enthusiasm if they find themselves in a similar situation to Saturday again.

Twice this season - at Crewe and also at Accrington Stanley on the opening day - Rovers have grabbed a late equaliser only to then end up losing the game.

Midfielder Rowe admits Rovers were reluctant to settle for a point on both occasions - and that might have to change.

“With the way we’ve been dominating it’s hard just to say ‘let’s settle for a draw’ because as a fan you wouldn’t want to see us just sit-off for a draw,” said Rowe.

“In hindsight though we should’ve managed the game better and taken a point even though we were dominant.

“It would’ve been better to take a point away than nothing.

“You win some and you learn some,” he added.

“We’ll go away, as we always do, and study the game and work on key areas.”

Conceding late goals was something that bugged Darren Ferguson’s team as they failed to survive the drop last season.

But Rowe said: “It was a lack of concentration that cost us but we’ll improve that through the week and come back stronger against Morecambe and go fighting for it - because we are a different team to last year and we’ve got so much more to give.

“You’ve seen us win 4-1 at home in the previous game and I still feel we’ve got room to improve.

“Nearly all the second halves we’ve dominated and we just need to be more ruthless. We need to build on the recent run of clean sheets too because that was a good platform for us.

“The two goals we conceded [on Saturday] were poor and we need to improve on that aspect.”