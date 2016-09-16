Doncaster Rovers v Newport County: Beware of The Beast - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has warned his side to ‘beware of The Beast’ when they host Newport County tomorrow.

Big Jon Parkin, who had a short loan spell with Rovers five years ago, has three goals to his name this term and is expected to lead the line for the visitors.

Ferguson says his team must impose themselves on County, just like they did at Morecambe last weekend, but also respect their attacking armoury.

“They’ve got a threat in Jon Parkin at this level,” said Ferguson.

“I know he’s been here on loan and I had him at Preston so I know what he’s all about.

“Technically he’s a very good player.

“I know he looks a bit ungainly, if you like, but he’s a good player. We’ve got to manage that in terms of what areas we don’t want him on the pitch.

“They’ve got a couple of wingers too that can be a handful, and they’ve got Parkin and the boy [Sean] Rigg up front.

“So we’ve got to make sure we manage the game accordingly and we’ve worked on certain things to do that.

“Then when we have the ball try and be as good as were last week, and as clinical as we were.

“We’ve spoken about trying to get some consistency at that level because it was a very good performance.”

Harry Middleton, who came off after an hour at Morecambe with a tight hamstring, should train today and will then be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game, with Riccardo Calder ready to deputise if needed.

Mathieu Baudry and Paul Keegan have trained all week but this weekend’s game is likely to come too soon for the pair.

Rovers will play Notts County in a friendly match next Tuesday to get some minutes into their fringe players.