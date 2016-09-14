Doncaster Rovers: Game by game improvement pleases Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says his team’s gradual improvement is the most pleasing aspect of their promising start to the season.

Rovers sit fourth in League Two and have won five of their last six games to banish any thought of a relegation hangover.

But it is the way his side has improved game by game, particularly after early disappointments against Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town, which has given the manager the most satisfaction.

“The fact we’re gradually improving is most pleasing,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Sometimes as a manager that’s all you can ask.

“When we’ve dissected the games - and when you’re playing Saturday and Saturday it gives you more time to do that compared to when there’s a midweek match - we’ve looked at what’s not been great in the previous game and taken it into the next one.

“What we took from the Crewe game was obviously stopping crosses and being better in the last third, and they did both of those things [against Morecambe].

“The pleasing thing for me is that I can see an improvement performance by performance, and that’s the important thing.”

Ferguson, however, says there are still plenty of things to work on.

He said: “We always need to improve, regardless of the results and performances. And I still think we can be better in both boxes.

“I still think we can be tidier in the middle of the pitch. That was the pleasing thing on Saturday, though, that we got complete control of the game in there.

“I still think we can sustain attacks for longer too.

“I think sometimes we try and score off the first attack and it becomes a little bit open, but again on Saturday we were better at that.”