Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson sounds warning ahead of Newport County clash

Darren Ferguson has reminded Doncaster Rovers’ players and fans alike that last weekend’s superb win at Morecambe counts for absolutely nothing today.

After turning on the style at the Globe Arena in what was James Coppinger’s 500th appearance for the club, Rovers hope it won’t be a case of ‘After the Lord Mayor’s Show’ at home to Newport County.

Ferguson says that possibility won’t be for the want of trying from his squad, but he has once more called for patience on and off the pitch as his side aim for a sixth win in seven games.

“You never know how you’re going to perform on the day but it certainly won’t be for lack of effort or commitment, or any complacency,” Ferguson told The Star.

“As I said last week, I think we’re in quite a good place at the moment, definitely mentally, and physically we look strong.

“We have to cope with different things that happen in a game but it’s important, if we can, that we get to the standard that we’ve set.

“It’s easier said than done, and the end result is the most important thing. Yes, we want to perform and entertain, but the key is to win.

“We might be awful on Saturday on the ball but if we manage to get that win it’s a lot easier to iron out those problems on a Monday morning than it is if you lose.

“So I do say, to the fans as well, we have to be patient.

“And because we won 5-1 [last weekend] and we’re playing Newport, people may think we’re just going to turn up and win. It’s not going to be the case, it’s going to be a hard game.”

Rovers are yet to lose at home in the league this season, while 20th placed Newport have drawn their last three games.

The two sides have not met since County were reformed in 1989.