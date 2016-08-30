New Doncaster Rovers signing Frazer Richardson insists he is ready to play despite not having a club since the end of last season.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Rotherham United in May but has signed an initial two-month deal with Rovers.

“Obviously I haven’t done a pre-season but I’ve been doing a bit of training," Richardson told the Rovers official website.

"I have to say a big thank you to Phil Parkinson who let me train with Bolton for a couple of weeks – so I’ve got a bit of football work in to the legs.

"Since the season started I haven’t had too much football but I’ve been keeping myself right so I’m good to go!

“Things haven’t worked out how we quite hoped in the summer for various reasons but Darren Ferguson gave me a ring and wanted to bring me in for a couple of months.

"I jumped at the chance to be quite honest – I’m looking at this as a really good opportunity for myself.

“Doncaster; there’s a really good set up here, a great bunch of lads and Darren and his backroom staff are a good management team.

“I’m really looking forward to it to be honest.

"As soon as I got the call it was a no-brainer so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Signed as cover for Rovers injury crisis in defence, Richardson can play across the back line.

Born in Rotherham, Richardson started his career with Leeds United before spells with Charlton Athletic, Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Richardson was not signed in time to feature in Rovers' Checkatrade Trophy clash at Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening.

