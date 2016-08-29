Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson in turmoil over loan moves after fresh raft of injuries

Doncaster Rovers are once again nervously awaiting medical reports after a raft of injuries were suffered in the win over Yeovil Town.

Mitchell Lund was the most serious of a quartet of concerns and will certainly miss tomorrow night’s Checkatrade Trophy trip to Mansfield Town.

The defender was passing blood in his urine after suffering a blow to his ribs early in the second half on Saturday.

Matty Blair, John Marquis and Joe Wright will also be checked over after suffering knocks against the Glovers.

And the diagnoses will be a major influence on the decision of boss Darren Ferguson over whether he will make new loan signings before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

“A couple of lads have gone to hospital,” Ferguson said after the game. “Matty Blair took a knock to the ribs and Mitchell took the same. He’s definitely gone to hospital.

“When he went to the toilet, blood came out.

“Matty finished the game ok so we’ll see how he is.

“Joe Wright took a thumb to the eye and John Marquis says he feels a little bit concussed.

“It’s just going on and on for us.

“I’ve got until Wednesday to make loan signings and we’ll do what we think is right for the club in the long term, mid term and short term.

“Clearly, if I keep getting defenders injured I’m going to have a problem. It’s going to force my hand.

“There are one or two options that we have.

“For example, Mitchell could go to centre half but of course, if he’s injured that leaves me a bit short.

“We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

After Rovers picked up a third successive win to go third in League Two, Ferguson praised his side for the manner in which they have handled to horrendous injury situation at the club since the summer.

He said: “With the injuries we had, at least we know the sort of time they’re going to be out.

“With the ones I’ve got fit, I’d like to keep a consistent team.

“It just so happens I can’t do that.

“I had to change my back four in a game again.

“I have to give credit to the team, considering how many changes we’ve had to make and changes within games and injuries, we’ve coped really well.

“To have ten points after five games is good.”