Doncaster Rovers: Darren Ferguson hails side for building momentum

Darren Ferguson was delighted to see his Doncaster Rovers side building momentum after picking up a third successive win with a 4-1 triumph over Yeovil Town.

A hat trick from Andy Williams and a James Coppinger strike saw Rovers run out winners over Yeovil, who played the last 14 minutes with ten men following Bevis Mugabi's dismissal for two bookable offences.

The result lifted Rovers up to third in the early League Two standings and brought their first trio of league wins since February 2015.

"Momentum is the key word, it's what we're trying to do," Ferguson said.

"It's probably been a while since we've had three wins on the bounce.

"In the end it was comprehensive really."

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Ferguson was critical of his side for failing to take control after opening the scoring early.

Williams gave Rovers the lead with just 34 seconds on the clock as he volleyed home on the angle.

But sloppy play from Rovers let Yeovil back into the game and the visitors were the stronger side for much of the first half.

He said: "It was a fantastic start, the first five or ten minutes, but it sometimes happens in a game where you get a goal so early it can then lead to a bit of a frustrating half which is exactly what happened.

"We didn't look after the ball well enough. We were poor with the first pass and gave it away too much. It meant their full backs could get possession which we didn't want.

"We spoke at half time. about getting a bit more control of the game possession-wise.

"What won us the game was four outstanding goals. Four real quality goals and I'm really pleased with that."

READ MORE On-the-whistle report: Doncaster Rovers 4 Yeovil Town 1

Williams completed his hat trick in added time after scoring to make the game safe at 3-1 with eight minutes to go.

And Ferguson feels the achievement was just reward for the striker's hard work.

"I'm delighted for Andy," Ferguson said. "You see every game he plays, the boy works his socks off.

"The quality of his hat trick was excellent.

"All four goals were of real quality and we could have scored a lot more."

YOUR SAY Vote for your Rovers man of the match from the win over Yeovil