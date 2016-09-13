Doncaster Rovers: Coppinger celebrations ‘testament to team spirit’

James Coppinger has thanked his teammates for the part they played in his big 500 celebrations at the weekend.

And he says their actions on and off the pitch were “testament to how close we are as a group”.

Coppinger rounded off the scoring in the 5-1 win at Morecambe on a perfect day at the Globe Arena.

And he admitted to being overcome with emotion as he celebrated his 500th appearance for the club in the best possible way with players and fans at the final whistle.

“It was obviously a great day and a proud moment for me,” said Coppinger.

“The lads played a big part. We’ve got a great group of lads. We’ve got a good mixture.

“On Friday night at the hotel they got me a cake with 500 on and then they warmed up with shirts with my name on the back.

“It’s not me, it’s a bit embarrassing for me, but it was testament to how close we are as a group.

“The performance as well was magnificent.

“I thought we were unbelievable. We stepped it up and I’m so pleased for the lads as well.”

He added: “We’ve been tested in so many different ways already this season. As a new group, it’s good to see that we’ve come through those tests.

“Saturday was a big one. We were 2-1 up at half time and to come out and respond like that was magnificent.

“We’ve got a great group that want to do well and want to win games. And they’re not just saying it, they’re backing it up.

“They’re training hard on the training pitch, in the gym doing extra work and the injured lads, I’ve got to mention them as well, they’re working really hard with the physio because they want to get back and be part of it.

“It’s good signs early doors.”