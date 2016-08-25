Doncaster Rovers: Boss Darren Ferguson is happy his side have learned to win again

Darren Ferguson insists he was never worried about Doncaster Rovers suffering a hangover from relegation last season - but admits he is delighted they have experienced the winning feeling again.

Rovers slumped out of League One last season and struggled to get going in their first two league games this term.

But performances have improved and back-to-back wins have brought back positivity about on-field matters.

Though familiar issues reared their heads in clashes with Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town, Ferguson says he was confident they would not persist.

“It’s a different group,” he told The Star.

“There’s been a lot of changes.

“We tried to iron out our deficiencies from the first game. There was certain things I wasn’t happy with, especially when the ball was lost and team counterattacked us too easily.

“We had to get the balance right.

“I think since then we’ve been pretty solid.

“I wasn’t overly concerned. What we needed to do was get the win and build confidence from that.

“What I’m pleased with is the gradual improvement.

“And I know there is more improvement in the team.

“We’ve managed to get a couple of wins on the Baird and if we beat Yeovil on Saturday, it’s a really solid start.

“It’s two points per game and that’s promotion form.

“I’d be delighted with another win.”

While pleased with the upturn in results, Ferguson is also keen to see a continued improvement in performance.

He said: “The performances have to be good.

“It’s about winning games but I do pride myself on my team playing well and how I want them to.

“At times in the last couple of games I think we’ve done that well.”

