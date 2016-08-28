Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams did not know how to celebrate first senior hat trick

Andy Williams admitted he was not sure exactly what to do after netting the first hat trick of his senior career in Doncaster Rovers' 4-1 win over Yeovil Town.

Williams scored after 34 seconds and rounded off his hat trick in stoppage time of a memorable game for the 30-year-old.

And he said he had no celebration planned for if he ever achieved the feat.

"It's the first in 12 years so it meant a lot to me," Williams said.

"It was a big moment. I've had a few chances over the years that I've not taken so it was nice to get one.

"I just knew I'd go mental if I got three.

"My wife and little boy were there so it was nice to do that in front of them."

While pleased to secure his maiden hat trick, Williams was also delighted with Rovers' win which took them up to third in League Two.

And he said it was nice to see Rovers finally getting the goals their performances have deserved.

He said: "Personally it was a great game for me but more importantly it was another win for the lads which puts us up to third in the league.

"I think we're happy with that after five games.

"The early goal in games hasn't quite come for us so it was good to get that.

"It made it a bit difficult after that, we stuttered a little bit but we made sure our dominance showed in the second half and it was a good win in the end.

"The two 1-0 victories hadn't flattered us in any way. We could have scored more.

"Thankfully we did against Yeovil."

