Doncaster RLFC aim to cement fourth spot against London Skolars

Doncaster RLFC bring down the curtain on their League One Super 8s campaign at home to London Skolars tomorrow (3pm).

Needing a win to guarantee fourth spot, head coach Gary Thornton will check on several players in action at York on Thursday before finalising his side.

“They’ve nothing to play for which could make them dangerous and they’ve already won here in the iPro Cup, but we want to go into the play-offs with back-to-back wins,” said Thornton.