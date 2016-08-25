Doncaster Knights: Australia international Beau Robinson arrives

Doncaster Knights have signed former Australian international Beau Robinson on a one-year deal.

And director of rugby Clive Griffiths admits he jumped at the chance to bring the former Super XV winning back row to the club.

“It’s rare that a player of Beau’s quality comes available and I’m delighted to welcome him to Castle Park,” Griffiths said. “Our recent injuries and highlighted the need to reinforce our back row unit and Beau will provide a much-needed, quality presence in the Knights squad.”

Robinson has most recently been with Premiership side Harlequins and will bring cover for the Knights at open side following the hamstring injury to Michael Hills.

The former Wallaby is looking to help the Knights reach the top four again this season and hopefully go one better in the play-offs.

He said: “I’m pretty excited to get started, it’s a great opportunity for me especially as the Knights had such a great year last year.

“I feel as though I’ve got a fair bit of experience that I can bring to the team on numerous levels and I’ll try to be a leader on and off the field.

“We really want be in the top four again this year and give it another good crack in the play-offs this although we know it will be hard given the strength of the competition.

“I’ve been training pretty hard and really want to hit the ground running and hopefully I’ll be able to have a bit of gallop on Saturday to blow off some of the cobwebs.”

The Knights face Darlington Old Morden in their final friendly of pre-season on Saturday with Robinson set for a run out.

The 30-year-old won the Super XV title in 2011 with Queensland Reds and was capped by Australia against Samoa.

He also started a match against the British and Irish Lions during the 2013 tour.