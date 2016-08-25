Derby date looms for Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield FC

Its a big weekend for Sheffield FC with Division One South leaders Witton Albion the visitors tomorrow ahead of Bank Holiday Monday’s trip across the city to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The timing of Club’s first win of the season, a 2-1 FA Cup triumph at Ramsbottom United, couldn’t have come at a better time for manager James Colliver. “It was a good win and one that nicely sets up what will be two tough games in quick succession” he said. “Our movement was good, the workrate was excellent and the understanding we had as a team was very pleasing. I thought the first goal from Reece Treasurer was an excellent header after superb build up play. He’s only 18 but has got loads of potential. It was our first goal of the season and you could see the relief. The winner came from another good header - overall we deserved it.

“It’s important we push on build on the win and get our first league points on the board against Witton. We’ve still got players missing through injury, (including Lee Gregory, Ross Goodwin, Sam Finlaw, Stuart Ludlam and James Cottingham.) But I know what I will get from the lads that have come in. I’ve also signed Jamie Hadfield. He’s played here before, he’s a leader.”

Stocksbridge go to Bedworth United in search of a first win. Steels lost both their opening two league games then were dumped out of the FA Cup by Handsworth. Manager Chris Hilton says: “We’re not firing on all cylinders. We’ve got nowhere near the performances levels that we were at towards the end of last season.

“It’s been a poor start and not one I had expected. I haven’t been able to get the 11 out I wanted, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse. Corey Gregory and Adam Hinchliffe haven’t started a game yet, then last week we were missing Joe Lumsden. We have Joe back this week but Liam McFadyen is suspended. It’s frustrating when you can’t put your best 11 players out. There’s no point moaning, you’ve just got to get your head down and get on with it.”

Hilton was still unhappy with the manner of his teams exit in the cup at Handsworth.

He said; “We had three key players missing which is difficult when you have a small squad. But we were in control in the first half and got ourselves in front then gave away two stupid goals to be fair they’ve played well in the second half and could have scored more.

“But what’s annoying is that not for the first time this season we had got ourselves in a decent position then go and undo all the hard work.

“We’ve got to go to Bedworth and try and make sure we come away with the right result because the longer it goes on (winless run) the more difficult it becomes.”

Hilton is contemplating making changes this weekend said: “We’ll have a look at a few things,and see what we can do differently. We’re also looking to bring in a couple of players on loan from a Conference and Evo-Stik Premier club to help freshen things up.”

Bedworth were relegated from the Sourthern Premier Division at the end of last season but have had a decent start to life in the Evo-Stik League One where they unbeaten in three outings.

Shaw Lane AFC travel to Stamford looking to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them.

Craig Elliott’s know they will go top of the table providing they better Witton Albion’s result at Sheffield FC.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Buxton v Marine, Frickley Athletic v Mickleover Sports, Warrington Town v Matlock Town.

Division One South: Bedworth United v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield FC v Witton Albion, Stamford v Shaw Lane AFC.