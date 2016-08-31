DEADLINE DAY: Doncaster Rovers bid rejected for Greenock Morton striker Jai Quitongo

Doncaster Rovers have had a bid rejected for Greenock Morton striker Jai Quitongo.

A statement on Morton's official website said: "Morton can confirm that we have turned down an initial bid from Doncaster Rovers for the services of 18-year-old striker Jai Quitongo.

"The teenager was the subject of an offer from the English League Two outfit last night and manager Jim Duffy told gmfc.net that the club have carefully considered the fee but decided that it is not in line with our valuation.

"Jai is an individual we feel has a big future in the game. He is also considered an important member of our squad for this season’s Championship campaign and we will not allow such a player to depart for what we believe to be below his market value."