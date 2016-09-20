Danum Eagles suffer Patrons Cup defeat to Derbyshire Arrows

Danum Eagles went down 88-79 at Derbyshire Arrows in their opening Patrons Cup game.

Nineteen-year-old Liam Knapp led the scoring for the Doncaster club, with 19 points.

The Eagles were slow out of the blocks and trailed 32-16 after the first quarter.

However, the visitors cut that lead to 41-38 at the interval as they gained more of a foothold.

The game was now in the balance but it was the home side who edged to victory at the Dronfield Sports Centre. Aaron Moseley and Joseph Baugh claimed 19-point hauls for the Arrows.

Eagles, who this season will play their home games at the The Pods in Scunthorpe, will host the Arrows in their opening Division Two fixture on October 8.